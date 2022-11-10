Meghan Markle has been accused of controlling Prince Harry and according to recent claims, he fears that she would leave him if he does not do what she wants.

In its Nov. 18 issue, Closer UK alleged that the 38-year-old is being careful not to make any mistake that would displease his wife because he cannot bear the thought of her leaving him.

A source told the publication that while the Duke of Sussex is "happy in his new life with Meghan, he does sometimes wonder what would happen if it all went wrong and that terrifies him."

The insider added, "A split would be unbearable agony," and claimed that Prince Harry considers Prince William and Kate Middleton as his inspiration when it comes to relationships.

"He always used to look up to William and Kate as an inspirational couple and should anything ever happen between him and Meghan, it would be Kate he'd turn to for advice."

The source's claims came amid speculations that all is not well in the Sussex marriage. They have allegedly been having arguments over their upcoming projects with Netflix that would often result in Prince Harry leaving Meghan Markle and taking off for a few days.

However, divorce rumours have plagued the couple since Megxit in 2020. They have not personally responded to these claims and choose to continue to live their lives in private.

But their recent date night should be proof that their marriage is still solid. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted by restaurant-goers at "The Dutchess," a Burmese restaurant in Ojai, California. The restaurant is about 20 miles from their home in Montecito.

Sources said that it was a "very low-key" dinner. One told Hello! magazine that they "came in just the two of them" and that "it was very impromptu, no reservations." The insider added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "loved the food" and that "everyone said they were really great, and they had a very pleasant time." Another source said they were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for four years. They share two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.