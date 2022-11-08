Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly been engaged in disagreements over their Netflix docuseries that would sometimes end with the duke taking time off for himself.

Woman's Day NZ in its Nov. 7 issue claimed the couple has "been embroiled in several disagreements over their upcoming projects" that would result in the 38-year-old "packing his bags and taking off for a few days." It is claimed that the Duke of Sussex argued with his wife over the changes made to their Netflix docuseries. There are details there that allegedly do not add up alongside his upcoming memoir "Spare."

A source for the publication said, "Word is, he blames Meghan for going off the plan and saying too much of her own truth in the docuseries – and as he learned from how their Oprah interview was picked apart, her truth isn't always the truth."

The insider added that Prince Harry "has every right to be annoyed. They've been working on this rollout of their projects for years and now there's a real risk of the Netflix series falling apart, just like her children's series 'Pearl' did earlier this year. And given their California house is mortgaged to the hilt, they need the money."

The magazine further claimed that all is not well in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage and cited instances that allegedly prove this. This includes his appearance at a Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco in October.

Another source said that Prince Harry "showed up without Meghan and didn't even mention her at all, which is uncharacteristic of him–usually, they can't wait to heap praise on each other in a public setting."

It is claimed that he was in no rush to get back home to Montecito and "stuck around the Bay Area as long as he could." Then later in November, Meghan Markle will reportedly attend a women's conference on her own in Indianapolis.

"The sorts of things Harry and Meghan have been and will be doing over the next

couple of months are very intense – cracks would show even in the most solid of

marriages," the insider added.

However, reports about marriage troubles between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been in the rumour mill and have not been proven true.