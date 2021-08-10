Prince Harry was famously known as the "resident joker" at Buckingham Palace, and has often been seen joking and making faces at public events. However, the Duke of Sussex was still sceptical about the comedy role he had to play in his wife Meghan Markle's birthday video.

Meghan teamed up with Melissa McCarthy last week to announce that she is launching a 40 x 40 initiative on her 40th birthday under which 40 successful women will give 40 minutes of their time to encourage and mentor 40 women to re-enter the workforce. Prince Harry also made a cameo in Meghan and Melissa's video, as he performed a juggling routine behind a glass window near his wife's desk.

The hilarious appearance was part of bloopers shared at the end of the clip. "What about your afternoon tea with your chickens," McCarthy asked Meghan, who was in the middle of giving a response when people broke into laughter after seeing Harry juggling in the background.

The Duke of Sussex, wearing sunglasses and a polo shirt, tossed three balls into the air before dropping them on the ground. He made another attempt at the jugging, this time with just two balls, and then flashed a mischievous smile at his wife before ducking out of shot.

"What the?" an apparently surprised Meghan said about her husband before bursting into a fresh fit of giggles.

In a recent conversation with Access Hollywood, McCarthy shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the cameo. The "Gilmore Girls" alum recalled, "I just love that she is like, 'Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?' Well that is awfully nice. Then in comes Harry and he's like, 'I can juggle.'"

"Then he's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, 'Weird in a way that will make me watch it 5 million times!' the 50-year-old added.

The actress also praised the couple for finding independence from the royal family, saying, "They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids."