Prince Harry is reportedly worried for his wife, Meghan Markle, who is staying behind in California while he is in the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday, two days after the death of the Prince Consort. He has been isolating at his residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and will be able to attend the funeral on Saturday given he tests negative for COVID-19. A source told Us Weekly that he will be staying in his homeland only "for a week," and will fly back to the US to his wife who couldn't accompany him after doctors advised against it due to her pregnancy.

This is possibly the first time Harry and Meghan will be apart for this long since their wedding in May 2018. The separation has been tougher as the couple is awaiting the arrival of their second child, a daughter, in a few months.

The insider told the outlet about Prince Harry: "He's already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in. He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries (about) leaving her when she's so far along in her pregnancy."

The couple announced their second pregnancy on the occasion of Valentine's Day, just a few days before Prince Philip was hospitalised in what was dubbed at the time as "a precautionary measure." The Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital when Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired and created a huge crisis for Buckingham Palace's PR team.

In the interview, Harry and Meghan had said that an unknown member of the royal family was involved in conversations about their unborn child's skin colour. This brought Prince Philip also into question due to his previous gaffes, following which Harry had to clarify through Oprah that neither of his grandparents had any part in it.

The Sussexes were also criticised for airing the interview at a time when Prince Philip was struggling with his health in his longest hospital stay ever. Their friend and CBS anchor Gayle King clarified that they had an agreement not to broadcast it if the worst happened to the 99-year-old.