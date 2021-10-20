Prince William and Prince Harry coming together to unveil the statue of their mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace in July was considered a sign of healing of their rift. However, the Duke of Sussex refusing an invitation to the party hosted by his elder brother to celebrate the unveiling is expected to further drive a wedge between them.

Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," said it was "very sad" that Harry didn't attend the celebrations on Tuesday, noting that he would have been "sorely missed." The royal expert told OK!, "Obviously he lives a long way away now and we've still got travel restrictions but it's entirely possible for him to fly back to the UK, as he showed in July for the unveiling of the statue."

The 37-year-old had attended the unveiling just a few weeks after welcoming his second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, leaving the newborn and his wife Meghan Markle behind in the US. Travel restrictions were much more strict at the time, with him having to arrive in the UK days prior to quarantine before attending the event at the Sunken Garden.

Larcombe said, "Both of Diana's sons should be there. Unfortunately, it's just further confirmation - not that another is needed - that things are not great between the brothers. If their mother's legacy can't bring them together then you do wonder what on earth can."

The royal expert noted that William must have done the "decent thing" by mentioning his brother when he thanked the donors of the statue at the party. "William can't just hop on a plane to see Harry easily, although of course he could, but they live thousands of miles apart and you do wonder when they will find common ground in the future," he added.

Larcombe said that he has been told there's a "wait and see what's in Harry's book" attitude among the royal family at the moment. The newly financially independent royal is all set to release a tell-all memoir about his life, which is expected to carry some more revelations about his royal upbringing. The royal author added that him missing out on "Diana's memorial party is another opportunity missed for the two brothers to get together."