Prince Harry didn't just inherit his wicked sense of humour from his grandfather Prince Philip, but also his rugged looks, as seen in this vintage picture.

The similarity between the royals who are separated by two generations is hard to miss in Prince Philip's picture on the Paris Match magazine cover in 1957, clicked when he was 35 years old, a few months younger than Harry is now. The image was shared on Instagram by Getty Images Royal Photographer Chris Jackson in 2018, which recently resurfaced after the death of the Prince Consort on Friday, reports People magazine.

The photograph, which according to Jackson might have been colourised from a black and white negative, showed Prince Philip in the Tropical Dress of the Blues and Royals adorned with several medals across his chest. The World War II veteran is sporting a full bushy beard in the image, strikingly similar to Harry's rugged ginger beard look. He also has pale blue eyes and a mischievous smile, the genes he passed on to his third grandson.

Along with the vintage picture, Jackson shared an image of Prince Harry wearing a similar uniform on Anzac Day memorial service in Australia in 2018, looking a spitting image of his grandfather. The Duke of Sussex was 34 at the time.

Apart from their looks, the two royals also have similarities in their military careers as well. Prince Philip was the Captain-General of the Royal Marines for over 64 years, before he passed the honorary title to Harry upon his retirement from royal duties in 2017. However, Harry lost the honour when he quit as a senior member of the British royal family last year.

Harry paid tribute to his grandfather's "service, honour and great humour" in a tribute recently shared on his charity Archewell's website. "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," the 36-year-old wrote.