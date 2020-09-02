Another royal wedding is on the cards following Princess Beatrice's secret nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece have announced that their youngest son Prince Philippos is engaged to Nina Flohr.

In a statement issued to Hello! magazine, the king's private office said: "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr."

The statement further revealed that Nina and Philippos were engaged on the island of Ithaca in Greece earlier this summer. The details of the couple's wedding including the date will be announced in due course.

The Greek royals also shared two pictures of the newly engaged couple, which were clicked by Philippos's elder brother Prince Nikolaos. The pictures showed the bride and groom-to-be after their engagement posing together on a rock overlooking the sea in Ithaca.

While Philippos opted for a smart casual attire with a pale blue shirt and rolled-up navy chinos on the day he popped the question, Nina was dressed in a white and red patterned midi dress. An engagement ring with a large gemstone could be seen on her left hand in the picture.

Philippos of Greece and Denmark is the youngest of the five children of deposed King Constantine II of Greece and Anne-Marie of Denmark. He is currently eighth in the line of succession to the defunct Greek throne.

He was born on April 26, 1986, at St Mary's Hospital in London where his family was living in exile. He was named after his paternal cousin, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II of England, who is also a godfather to Philippos. The royal has four older siblings: Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, and Princess Theodora. The 34-year-old works as a hedge fund analyst in New York.

His fiancee Nina Flohr is the daughter of Swiss businessman Thomas Flohr, who founded private jet charter company VistaJet. Nina has previously worked as a creative director at her father's company, and also founded the nonprofit marine research facility, the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies (BCSS), in 2017.

The news of their engagement comes months after it was announced that his sister Princess Theodora had to postpone her May nuptials with fiance Matthew Kumar due to coronavirus pandemic. The new date for their wedding hasn't been announced yet.