Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark's wedding to Los Angeles-based attorney Matthew Kumar has been postponed due to coronavirus, becoming the second royal wedding to suffer the repercussions of the pandemic.

Princess Theodora was expected to marry American lawyer Matthew Kumar on the Greek island of Spetses later this month, however, the couple had to put their wedding plans on hold because of the COVID-19 crisis, repots Hello.

It comes after Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, had to postpone her wedding to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to coronavirus. Having already postponed it twice due to the uproar surrounding her father's alleged connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice had decided to tie the knot with the Italian nobility later this month.

The 31-year-old was due to tie the knot with Mozzi in a ceremony at the Royal Chapel at St. James's Palace on Friday, May 29. The wedding was to be followed by a reception hosted by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace's garden.

Princess Theodora is the daughter of the deposed King of Greece, Constantine II, and his wife, Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark. The 36-year-old was born in London and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, where she met her fiance Matthew Kumar. The Greek Royal House announced the couple's engagement in November 2018.

Also known by her stage name Theodora Greece, she is currently ninth in the line of succession to the defunct Greek throne. She is also a member of the Danish royal family, as her mother Princess Anne-Marie is the younger sister of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. She is also closely related to the Spanish, Swedish, Belgian, as well as British royal family.

As a great-great-granddaughter of Prince Arthur, son of late Queen Victoria, Princess Theodora is also in the line of succession to the British throne. She is also the goddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and a descendant of her husband Prince Philip who was born a Prince of Greece.