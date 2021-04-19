More than 13 million people in the U.K. watched the live broadcast of Prince Philip's funeral, which was held in an intimate service on the grounds of Windsor Castle and at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

The BBC devoted nearly four hours of coverage for the event, with Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth, and JJ Chalmers providing commentary along with royal experts and those who knew the late royal. For the 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. service, 11 million tuned in to BBC One, around 450,000 viewers on Sky News, and 2.1 million on ITV.

Meanwhile, 1.31 million watched BBC Two's edited coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral aired in the evening. The figures are from the official BARB overnight averages for the hour-long service.

Aside from TV coverage, radio stations and YouTube channels also live-streamed Prince Philip's funeral. The BBC's live stream recorded 7.5 million viewers by Sunday morning and while figures for the official Royal Family's channel were not available, it ranked third on the streaming platform's worldwide trending list.

The BBC started the coverage from 12:30 p.m. as Sir David Attenborough, Gyles Brandreth, and Alan Titchmarsh joined Edwards in reminiscing memories of the duke. Attenborough remembered the royal's conservation work, saying he "spoke with the passion of a man who both cared about it, and knew about it, knew about it a lot."

Edwards concluded the coverage at 4:15 p.m. with a tribute to Prince Philip, saying "He now rests in peace in the royal vault beneath St George's Chapel, having fought the good fight, having finished the race, and having kept the faith." He also praised the "deeply moving service" and the "very dignified and sharp and stylish military procession which symbolised all that was vital and salient in the long life of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh."

Meanwhile, Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham hosted ITV's special programme called "Prince Philip - a Royal Funeral with contributions from Mary Nightingale, Nina Hossain, and the duke's goddaughter India Hicks. Over at Sky News, Dermot Murnaghan hosted the coverage from the grounds of Windsor Castle. The 13 million views came after the BBC received over 110,000 complaints from its coverage of the duke's death on April 9.