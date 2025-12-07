Days after Travis Kelce was allegedly found following Instagram models 'who look nothing like Taylor Swift', the NFL star found himself caught up in another rumour. This time, he had supposedly reposted — and then quickly deleted — a twerking reel.

Alleged sightings of Kelce's questionable social media activity surfaced after he revealed on an episode of New Heights that he and Swift have not argued once in their 2.5 years together. But how true is the claim that Kelce is already 'shopping' for another woman while still newly engaged to Swift?

Rumours Debunked

Social media users, particularly on the r/travisandtaylor subreddit, shared screenshots of Kelce reposting a fitness model's twerking video on Instagram, only to remove it shortly after.

The community speculated over whether the interaction was intentional or simply a mistake caused by Instagram's new interface, where the repost and save buttons are positioned closely together. However, the fitness influencer who made the video confirmed that she saw the repost herself, giving the claim more weight even though the video is no longer available for the public to view.

Fans quickly rushed to Kelce's side, saying that even if it was an accident, the video does not show the girl twerking.

This made me realise that none of you know what twerking looks like https://t.co/hxMlGK7NRQ — .❤️‍🔥 (@papercutstingss) December 6, 2025

Now, both the post on the subreddit and the Instagram video are no longer available. The tweet relating to the discussion on X was also community-noted, stating: 'This was posted on a snark page where it has been proven that they constantly falsify posts, likes, follows to attract hatred towards Travis'.

streets are saying kelce accidentally reposted a reel of a woman twerking before quickly removing it… LMAOOO — tayfascist (@idgaflor420) December 5, 2025

Travis and Taylor's Snark Page: Is There Truth to Their Claims?

The twerk-video repost has not been independently verified, and no official confirmation has been obtained. The only 'proof' so far consists of user screenshots and forum claims.

However, it is noteworthy that most allegations about Kelce following Instagram models, rumours of cheating, and claims that he follows questionable accounts tend to originate from snark pages, gossip-driven subreddits, or tabloids — all of which have a history of exaggeration or distortion.

Major sensational claims have been thoroughly fact‑checked and debunked. For example, a widely circulated 'Kelce replied to Elon Musk' screenshot was found to be false

The problem with snark and gossip-heavy forums is that they rely on the immediacy of events. In other words, a questionable screenshot or a deleted post can spread to a large audience very quickly, without any verification.

Once a statement becomes very popular, people start to look for evidence that supports it. Those who see the 'bad news' as true or want to confirm their previous suspicions, so they keep reposting the message even though there are only few supports in the evidence. This interaction turns snark-pages into a very unreliable way of getting 'information', particularly when they deal with speculation as if it were a fact.

Snark Pages x Celebrities

Snark pages are communities dedicated to dissecting celebrities' lives by tracking every post, story, or interaction. It's a community of commentary about someone else's lives, which can be fun if it's only about fashion styles, hairstyles, or food choices.

However, the reality is far darker. Snark pages expose someone's behaviour or relationship the way investigative journalism does, only without professional standards or editorial oversight.

But it's worth noting that these are pointed to celebrities and not politicians or corporate leaders, who cause actual harm to people. Celebrities going through public life are always the target. While it's somewhat heroic to call for accountability when a celebrity makes a mistake, snark pages blur the line between that and harassment.

Now, ordinary mistakes can be turned into mass shaming, which is dangerous because it is difficult to retract a false narrative once it has gone viral. Unfortunately, the lives of celebrities such as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are turned into storylines that 'snarkers' want to amplify simply because their lives are public and entertaining.

In the end, the existence of snark pages underlines the most unfortunate aspect of the digital culture: the huge craving for drama that most of the time gets in the way of people's ability to put themselves in someone else's shoes