Milo Yiannopoulos has asserted on a high-profile podcast that Charlie Kirk was 'about to divorce' his wife, Erika, and that Kirk was secretly gay; explosive allegations that have rippled across conservative media and social platforms without independent verification.

The remarks, made during a widely watched episode of Tim Pool's Timcast IRL, were repeated across X and other channels and provoked swift condemnation from some guests on the show and from commentators online. The episode has also prompted questions about sourcing, the distinction between allegation and fact, and the real-world consequences of rapid, unverified claims in the aftermath of a political assassination.

Milo Yiannopoulos' Claim And the Podcast

Milo voiced the assertions during a Timcast episode that featured a roster of controversial figures and drew a large, immediate audience. The segment circulated in clips on X, and users flagged the relevant passages as the origin of the divorce and sexuality claims.

On-screen witnesses and social posts captured Milo saying, in effect, that he had heard someone, later attributed in social media threads to remarks from Candace Owens, suggest that Kirk had been planning to end his marriage. Milo then added his own, more inflammatory suggestion regarding Kirk's sexuality.

Reactions and Fallout

The comments produced immediate fallout across conservative media. Several online commentators and podcasters condemned the insertion of unverified personal allegations into the public conversation, calling it 'shameful' and in poor taste given Charlie Kirk's recent assassination and the ongoing legal case against the alleged shooter. Others amplified the remarks, driving further circulation.

Tim Pool, whose show hosted the discussion, later reported troubling security concerns, saying that shots were fired near his West Virginia property in the hours after the episode went viral, though local authorities had not confirmed details at the time of Pool's public posts.

The report of a shooting has been covered by multiple outlets that also noted the timing of the social media storm. Pool's own posts and the episode uploads are the principal publicly available traces of the episode's content and reach.

Several conservative voices on the show pushed back in real time. George Santos, who also appeared on the episode, publicly admonished Milo's choice to raise Kirk's private life on air, describing it as unnecessary and disrespectful. Social-media posts from user accounts and clips preserved the exchange and show a mix of outrage and defence among viewers.

A Broader Context

The episode underlines how rapidly hearsay can be amplified into a broader media story, particularly when repeated by public figures on high-traffic shows. While platforms and hosts have legal protections for on-air commentary, the ethical stakes are significant when allegations involve the dead and their grieving families. The protection of private persons and the accuracy of public records should be central considerations when repeating incendiary claims.

For now, Milo Yiannopoulos's statement stands as an unverified allegation broadcast within a contentious media ecosystem; there is no primary documentary evidence publicly available to substantiate the claims that Charlie Kirk was 'about to divorce' Erika Kirk or that he was secretly gay. Responsible reporting requires that those distinctions be made clearly in any further coverage.

Milo Yiannopoulos's comments have stoked anger, debate, and a wave of social media posts, but to date, they remain allegations without corroborating public records or direct testimony from the parties involved.