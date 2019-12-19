Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most admired couples in the royal family. The royal followers are a fan of their partnership. A friend of the couple has revealed details about their marriage.

The world got a glimpse of Kate Middleton and Prince William's fun side in the recently aired BBC One's Christmas special "A Berry Royal Christmas." They shared some intimate conversations and casual discussions about their family life and their home life.

Now, a friend of the couple has revealed the future king and the queen share an "old-fashioned marriage." Speaking with People, the friend reveals that what they share is a "true partnership." They are dedicated to "look after each other but in different ways" and it works for them.

"Some people might say it's an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work," their anonymous friend said.

Meanwhile, they may have "different roles." However, together they are a "team." When it comes to formal events and public engagements, their teamwork is well-displayed.

"They are a great double act," a senior royal source told the magazine. "People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side."

The Foreign Office of the UK, a government body responsible for royals' travel programmes, perceive the royal parents of three as a "massive asset; the perception of them is strong."

After a successful trip to Pakistan, the Cambridges might undertake at least two major royal tours next year.

Meanwhile, Prince William is second in the line of succession to the British throne, after his father Prince Charles, 71. Therefore, he may still have more time before he wears the crown. However, he is often compared to his predecessors. It is said that William has a "stronger foundation than his father."

It is believed that William and Kate have been groomed for their future roles. According to royal historian Robert Lacey, William is "better set and better grounded" when compared to any other previous monarchs.