Prince William and Kate Middleton royal visit to Pakistan next week has been called as the "most complex" tour of the royal couple ever. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will leave for a five-day official visit to Pakistan to strengthen ties between the two countries on Monday.

The visit is Prince William and Kate Middleton's first ever visit to Pakistan and their first official visit together in 18 months. The visit would be especially important as this would be the first visit by a British royal couple to Pakistan since 2006. Prince Charles and Camilla visited Islamabad in 2006. Queen Elizabeth II had visited Pakistan twice, once in 1961 and next in 1997. Princess Diana had visited the country in 1991.

The royal couple this time will be travelling minus their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridges will be visiting the south Asian country on the request of the British government to help strengthen the link between the two countries and their people. "What happens in Pakistan matters on the streets of the UK. It is one of the most important relationships that the U.K. has," a senior source said, speaking to People.

The trip to Pakistan is of special significance to both William and Kate. A source told that Kate will be under the spotlight as she prepares for the role of the future queen. The couple will promote the cause of climate change.

The couple's spokesman said they "will visit programmes which empower young people and organisations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life." The duchess will shine the light on childhood development and access to quality education for children – mostly girls and young women which is the top priority of the UK in Pakistan.

William and Kate will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will visit Lahore and Thursday Chitral and be back to the UK on Friday.

In August it was being said that the couple may cancel their trip to Pakistan because of growing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi owing to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in India. However, no official statement was released by the palace.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined His Highness The Aga Khan for a special event at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan later this month #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/66jFxmMGhj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2019

Kensington Palace announced on their Twitter in June that William and Kate were scheduled to undertake an official trip to Pakistan in autumn, on the request of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).