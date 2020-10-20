Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are expected to return to their country home in Norfolk, later this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent most part of their summer in their Anmer Hall home, which is close to Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate. The family-of-five decamped their London home to isolate themselves in their country home in March, after the coronavirus outbreak. The Cambridge family spent a lot of time in the verdure surroundings of their Norfolk abode during the lockdown.

They returned to London after months, only when Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school resumed. The young royals attend Thomas' Battersea school in south-west London where George started Year 3 and Charlotte began Year 1. However, it is now time for them to enjoy a break as October half-term approaches.

Hello notes that the duke and the duchess are expected to move to Anmer Hall where they spend most of their school holidays. The Georgian county house offers grand lush green exteriors for the children to enjoy outdoor activities.

In related news, William got on a video call to talk about "mental health catastrophe" with business leaders in Liverpool. The city was one of the first to undergo lockdown due to the pandemic. Residents of the Liverpool City Region are still dealing with the aftermath of the harshest three-tier lockdown restrictions.

Today The Duke of Cambridge joined a video call with two business owners from the hospitality sector in Liverpool, Natalie Haywood and @YousefCircus, to hear more about the challenges they have faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/OW1OMF8BNE — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2020

According to Daily Mail, the duke spoke to DJ Yousef, who runs the city's The Circus nightclub, and Natalie Haywood, an entrepreneur who runs the wedding, events, and restaurant venues Leaf, Oh Me Oh My, and One Fine Day. On their call, they discussed the impact of the outbreak on the hospitality industry as pubs, restaurants, gyms, and other public areas remain closed.

"He was very focused on the wellbeing side of things and spoke of the mental health catastrophe Britain will face if people aren't allowed to experience social aspects of their lives," Haywood said about their conversation with William. "The mental health of the nation is always a priority. And it will only be in the coming months that we see how acutely this is being affected by what is happening," she added.

The duo said that the prince was "empathetic" to their situation, and the impact of the pandemic will be seen for many months.