Prince William and Kate Middleton grabbed every opportunity to spend time alone together at the Earthshot Prize Awards held at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday 17 October. One source claimed that they even kissed backstage.

The insider said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge acted like "a couple of kids in love" and that they were "all over each other whenever it was quiet and no one was really around." It was said to be a casual event but the couple was "still very discreet."

"Wills and Kate full-on snogged inside the Earthshot Awards...I was kind of surprised. Still very discreet, obviously. Have some friends that know them and they were all there to support Wills so it was a very casual vibe backstage before everyone was seated," the source told Deux Moi.

Aside from engaging in a bit of quality time together, the bystander said Kate Middleton also enjoyed a few giggles with friends. The eyewitness claimed that she was "giggling and sipping champagne like a school girl." She reportedly had fun backstage with her Marlborough College friend and former TV presenter Trinny Woodhall.

I really like to see those two showing love by arms around each other. The rule? that royals were not supposed to hold hands and such has hurt the monarchy. Thank you Megan Markle and Prince Harry for always showing your love for each other. They have changed things. — Linda (@SweetRain1952) October 20, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also thrilled fans when they shared behind-the-scenes photos from the Earthshot Prize Awards to their Twitter page. One snap shows the couple emerging from a curtain, another is a solo shot of Prince William taken from backstage, and the third shows Kate gently embracing her husband as they talked closely to each other.

One fan said the pictures show nothing but "natural love and chemistry from a couple very happy with each other's company." Another wrote, "The pictures are wonderful! The picture of William and Kate holding hands is everything !!! It's always so official we need to see more like this."

"I'm melting! Endless Ahhhhhhs! These two young people & their 3 children warm my heart and make me feel Beating heart good about our world no matter what's happening," one more chimed in. Meanwhile, another applauded Kate Middleton and Prince William's PR team for taking on a more genuine and relaxed approach with their photos like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle usually do.