Climate change and environmental crisis are a few causes that top Prince William's list. After years of hard work, he has now pledged to find solutions to 50 greatest problems through a decade-long project. On Tuesday, the member of the British royal family announced what is a multi-million-pound award called the Earthshot Prize.

In an attempt to tackle the environmental crisis, we are facing today, the Duke of Cambridge has vowed to give the cash prize to five winners a year for providing at least 50 ecological solutions to rectify environmental hazards impacting climate, energy, oceans, atmosphere and more. Starting in 2021, the project will continue until 2030 in the hope to find solutions to urgent challenges and repair our planet.

As per the website, the competition provides a chance for everyone to voice their ideas. It will run across all the sectors of society and industry. Individuals, a team of collaborators, activities, economists, scientists, leaders, governments, cities, and countries are encouraged to make the change and be rewarded rightfully.

Meanwhile, the big announcement was made on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' official Instagram account Kensington Royal. The couple shared a photo of William which was taken by Kate Middleton during their visit to Pakistan's Hindu Kush mountain range in the Chitral district of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province. Here, they discussed the urgent need to take action as glaciers of the world are melting quicker than anticipated.

"The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. Remember the awe inspiring civilisations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon. People can achieve great things. And the next ten years presents us with one of our greatest tests—a decade of change to repair the Earth," the couple wrote on the social media account announcing the launch of Earthshot Prize.

The big project which has been described as "the most prestigious environment prize in history" is being backed by Sir David Attenborough. In a video on Earthshot Prize's official social media account, one can hear the celebrated natural historian summon quick actions to repair the damage.

With Australia on fire and the Arctic in meltdown, it's clear we're in a climate emergency. I'm proud to support @EarthshotPrize from @KensingtonRoyal, a new effort to inspire Earth's greatest problem solvers to repair the natural world. https://t.co/5LE0W7TAms — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2019

As for the funding of the highly ambitious project, Kensington Palace informed Daily Mail that "global coalition of philanthropists and organisation support the prize." More details should follow later in 2020. Readers must note that the initiative does not involve funding by the palace.

Meanwhile, Hilary Clinton has pledged her support to the initiative. In response to the big announcement, she responded: "With Australia on fire and the Arctic in meltdown, it's clear we're in a climate emergency. I'm proud to support @EarthshotPrize from @KensingtonRoyal, a new effort to inspire Earth's greatest problem solvers to repair the natural world."