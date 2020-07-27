Prince William had a great reason to celebrate the weekend. The Duke of Cambridge spread some cheer and took part in the celebration of his favourite football team after its Premier League match with West Ham on Sunday.

The royal is an ardent fan of the sport and the football club. After the match, that confirmed the club is safe and remains in the Premier League, Prince William took to his official Twitter account Kensington Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to repost a video showing his favourite squad celebrating their accomplishment. The crowd can be seen singing and dancing to Neil Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline" as they celebrate the big news.

Never in doubt ðŸ˜¬ #UpTheVilla W https://t.co/mrmIMKbjRG — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 26, 2020

Showing his support to the team, the father-of-three retweeted the video along with a sweet caption: "Never in doubt [grimacing face] #UpTheVilla W."

According to Hello, William is not the only Aston Villa fan in the royal family. He has passed his passion to his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He reportedly took the brother-sister duo to their first live game in October 2019 when Aston Villa played Norwich at their Carrow Road grounds.

In related news, William is promoting soccer to help people overcome the impact of coronavirus pandemic. In a video uploaded on his Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account, he talks about "unusual football season" due to coronavirus pandemic. The post announces a landmark moment in football as the football communities have come together to sign a joint "Mentally Healthy" declaration "committing to building a mentally healthy culture at all levels of the game."

The entire football community across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have come together to develop a mentally healthy culture at every level of the game. With this declaration players, managers and staff as well as future generations will benefit from healthy environment.

"This has been a football season unlike any other," William says as the video opens. "The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, and it is clear it will have a big impact on many people's mental health. Football's role in breaking the stigma around mental health has never been more important."

English Premier League, English Football League, and the soccer associations of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are the partners in association for the declaration, according to People. The project is a part of Heads Up mental health campaign launched by the royal in September 2019.