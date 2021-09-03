Prince William ensured that an Afghan soldier whom he had reportedly met during his military days could escape the war-torn country with his family amid its takeover by the Taliban.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the Duke of Cambridge "personally intervened" in the rescue of the soldier when the United Kingdom and the United States were evacuating their citizens out of Afghanistan last month. The British royal reportedly personally knew the soldier from his time at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 2006.

Naval officer Rob Dixon, William's equerry, reportedly made some calls in Afghanistan on behalf of the future King, requesting for the soldier along with his family be taken out of there and via a plane to the United Kingdom. The call helped get the soldier and his family through the packed gates of Kabul's airport while the militants were wreaking havoc in the country and onto a flight out before the Taliban completely took over and stopped the evacuations.

The Afghan soldier is said to be one of many local service personnel who assisted the United Kingdom for his country's protection from the Taliban, and as such, he and his family were very vulnerable to an attack by the militant group who are circling out their rivals .

Kensington Palace has not yet commented on the report of William's intervention.

William has had a decade-long career in the UK Armed Forces. The 39-year-old began military training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2006 after which he started serving with the Blues and Royals. In April 2008, he graduated from Royal Air Force College Cranwell, joining RAF Search and Rescue Force in early 2009. He served as a full-time pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance from July 2015 for two years.

However, William was not put in high-risk zones due to his position as second-in-line to the British throne. His younger brother, Prince Harry, was also threatened by the Taliban when he served in Afghanistan, after which William's deployment in such areas went completely out of the question.

Harry served in Afghanistan twice during the "War on Terror" that began in 2001 after the terror attack on September 11 in the United States. That 20-year war recently ended when the US decided to pull the last of their troops out of the country.