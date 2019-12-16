Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are growing up fast and the parents are losing no time in teaching them important lessons of life, compassion and humanity. The couple is making an effort to raise awareness about their charity work and the causes they are committed to.

Recently, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he has been discussing issues and struggles of homelessness with Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4. The young royals have reportedly shown interest in people who don't have homes after seeing them on their way to school.

According to Hello, the royal father talked about his discussions with his children during a Christmas TV special. The royals joined "The Great British Bake Off's" host Mary Berry to spread some Christmas cheer for children and people in need.

The hour-long programme is titled "A Berry Royal Christmas." William took the legendary culinary artist to a special place that he first visited with his mother, late Princess Diana. During the visit to a charity called The Passage in London, the duo had a few intimate conversations wherein he talked about his experience when he first visited the place.

The Passage is one of the largest day centre for homeless and vulnerable. William is currently the patron of the charity. Speaking with the British food writer, he revealed that his mother made an effort to make him aware of what life was like outside the palaces. He said that this had a "profound impact" on his eight-year-old self.

"It was one of the first places I came to actually. I must have been between eight and 10, something like that. It had a profound impact on me. My mother knew what she was doing with it. She realised that it was very important when you grow up - especially in the life that we grew up - that you realise that life happens beyond palace walls and that you see real people struggling with real issues," he said.

Following his mother's footsteps, he tries to educate his children about these issues whenever they see people "sleeping rough on the streets." He said that George and Charlotte often ask him "why can't they go home?"

The Christmas special sees the royals and Berry come together to prepare a special treat for those who are working even during the festival.

Apart from The Passage, Berry visited UK's first dry bar with the duchess. Brink is located in Liverpool and has been set up by Action on Addiction, a charity that supports people suffering from various kinds of addictions.

"A Berry Royal Christmas" airs on Monday at 8:30 pm on BBC One.