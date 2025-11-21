Sarah Ferguson is reportedly plotting a bold career reinvention after her latest children's book was abruptly pulped. The former Duchess of York, 66, had planned to release Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way this autumn. But after she and her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, were stripped of their remaining royal titles by King Charles III, the book was pulled and 10,000 copies destroyed.

Publishing insiders claim Ferguson is now exploring a completely different path: adult fiction under a pen name. The move comes amid mounting scrutiny over her links to Jeffrey Epstein, which has seen charities sever ties and critics question her role in children's publishing.

Sources suggest Ferguson sees it as a way to reclaim her life while keeping her personal affairs private. Discussions with publishers reportedly centre on romantic and risqué storylines.

Ferguson Eyes a Pseudonym for a Fresh Start

Two industry sources say Ferguson has been weighing adult fiction under an alias. One insider described it as a chance to "start again" without the baggage of her royal connections.

A senior publishing figure said: 'There is a sense she feels boxed in. Writing under a pseudonym would let her test the waters without the baggage of her name.'

Another adviser added: 'She has talked openly about wanting to reinvent herself. The idea of a raunchier series, something completely different, has definitely been floated.'

Double Setback Forces Ferguson to Reinvent

Flora and Fern, published by New Frontier Publishing, was meant to follow two rabbits on a kindness-themed adventure. Ferguson, who has authored more than 50 books, had hoped the project would strengthen her long-standing profile in children's publishing.

She has lived at the $40million Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate with Andrew since their 1996 divorce. But the couple were recently told to vacate, forcing Ferguson to make alternative living arrangements.

A source said: 'Losing the Lodge and losing the book at the same time has been a double blow. Reinvention is her coping mechanism.'

Ferguson previously reflected on personal struggles in her 2011 memoir Finding Sarah, writing that 'after hitting rock bottom' she 'gathered the strength to put her life back together.' Industry figures say her latest setback has reignited that determination.

One editor noted: 'Fergie has always tried to turn turmoil into material. A pseudonym gives her room to do that again, this time with fewer limits.'

Ferguson Considers Portugal for a Low-Profile Escape

King Charles III, 77, has given Ferguson and Andrew until Christmas to vacate the Royal Lodge. Sources say she is weighing a move to Portugal to escape intense scrutiny over her Epstein connections. Meanwhile, Andrew reportedly considers relocating to the Middle East.

Palace aides say Ferguson is also frustrated by having to remove her Duchess title from paperwork and untangle its use from her remaining businesses. She is reportedly spending evenings in a secret bar called 'The Doghouse' behind the Lodge with loyal staff members.

By contrast, Andrew, who is teetotal, has been spotted wandering Lodge corridors or retreating to the TV room to watch golf and play war games on his console. One insider said: 'He's still a child, and always will be – at least Sarah is trying to get a survival plan together. He just wallows.'