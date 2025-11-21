Meghan Markle's choice to have her full royal title announced as she entered a room despite only one other person being present has sparked renewed debate about her use of royal styling and whether it aligns with established protocol.

The duchess has frequently spoken about the personal significance of the Sussex name. In her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she corrected actress Mindy Kaling for referring to her as 'Meghan Markle,' saying, 'I'm Sussex now.'

Although Meghan and Prince Harry gave up the use of their HRH styles after stepping back as senior working royals, they continue to hold and use the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, the moment, revealed in a recent Harper's Bazaar interview, has drawn particular criticism from royal commentators who say the practice not only breaks tradition but reflects poorly on the Duchess of Sussex.

The Interview Moment That Started the Debate

The incident occurred when journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge arrived at a New York City property belonging to one of Meghan's friends to interview the duchess.

Greenidge wrote that as she entered the room, the house manager formally announced, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though they appeared to be the only three people inside the home.

The writer's description of the moment, which she noted with clear surprise, has prompted etiquette experts to weigh in on whether such an announcement was appropriate.

Experts Say the Announcement Broke Protocol

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail the exchange ran contrary to royal protocol, explaining that it is typically the visitor who is announced to a royal family member, not the other way around. He explained that the journalist should have been introduced to Meghan, adding that the reported moment 'makes her look silly.'

Fitzwilliams also noted that Meghan's emphasis on her title fits a broader pattern in which she highlights her royal status, despite stepping away from official duties in 2020.

According to him, the scene, as described, 'would make a wonderful skit in the South Park series,' and illustrates how important she believes the title to be.

What Protocol Typically Requires

According to royal etiquette guidance from Debrett's and Buckingham Palace, when someone meets a royal family member, the visitor is introduced: for example, 'Your Majesty, may I present Mr John Smith?' The format is consistent across senior royals, including dukes and duchesses.

Presentations also traditionally involve a bow or curtsy, though handshakes are acceptable in informal settings. The person being presented introduces themselves with 'Your Majesty,' 'Your Royal Highness,' or the relevant title.

By these conventions, experts say Meghan's 'royal announcement' moment was irregular, particularly because it took place in an informal, private setting with no audience.

Broader Conversation About Meghan's Public Image

Fitzwilliams pointed out that this is not the first time Meghan's approach to royal traditions has raised eyebrows. He referenced her mock curtsy shown in Harry & Meghan on Netflix and in the Oprah Winfrey interview, both of which drew criticism for appearing to ridicule traditional royal gestures.

While the duchess has not personally commented on the announcement controversy, experts, however, remain clear on one point: the practice, as described, did not align with royal norms.