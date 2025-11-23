The narrative surrounding the sudden fall of rising music star D4vd has taken a turn darker than any lyric in his melancholic discography. What began as a shocking discovery in the trunk of a luxury car has now spiralled into a complex homicide investigation that hints at a far more calculated and gruesome crime than initially suspected.

The latest developments in the case of the deceased teenager, Celeste Rivas, suggest that the artist may not have acted alone, painting a chilling picture of conspiracy and concealment that has left fans and industry insiders reeling.

A Second Suspect Emerges in the Case of D4vd and Celeste Rivas

The investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has gained significant momentum following a revelation on the latest podcast episode of the TMZ Network.

Hosts Mark Geragos and Harvey Levin reported that new footage and investigative work have uncovered evidence pointing to another man's involvement in the crime. While the identity of this individual remains unknown, his presence changes the entire scope of the inquiry.

According to reports, LAPD detectives are scrutinising a 'mysterious midnight Tesla journey' to a remote area of Santa Barbara County that occurred in the spring. Digital evidence, including mobile phone pings and the vehicle's telemetry data, allegedly places this second individual in the car during that specific trip, raising questions about whether the body was being transported or concealed during that time.

This aligns with information from a law enforcement source who recently spoke to People, suggesting that D4vd and Celeste Rivas are at the centre of a crime that required assistance. The source indicated that the music artist may have had help in dismembering and attempting to dispose of the deceased teen's body.

This theory of an accomplice not only complicates the timeline but also suggests a level of premeditation and coordination that investigators are now scrambling to unravel.

Forensic Analysis of D4vd and Celeste Rivas' Timeline

To understand the gravity of the situation, one must recall the grim beginning of this saga. The case against D4vd was filed when the dismembered and decomposing body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered in the back of a Tesla.

As reported by ABC7, the vehicle was registered under the music artist's name, instantly marking him as the prime suspect in the death of the 15-year-old girl.

However, the timeline of Rivas' disappearance has raised questions that standard forensic analysis is struggling to answer. Alongside the development of a potential accomplice, sources speaking to Rolling Stone have introduced a disturbing theory regarding the preservation of the body.

It is suspected that before the remains were discovered, they may have been frozen or refrigerated for a significant period. This hypothesis would explain why the state of decomposition might not align with the timeline of when she was last seen.

Recent leaks from the investigation suggest the body was found in a 'partially frozen' state and was 'thawing' when authorities made the discovery.

This gruesome detail has forced the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to list the cause of death as 'deferred', as the freezing process damages tissue and obscures vital forensic clues needed to determine exactly how and when she died.

Authorities are now calling in outside forensic experts to determine if this theory holds water. Confirmation would provide a concrete explanation for the teen's prolonged absence, especially considering reports that she was seen as recently as a month prior to being found in black bags.

As it stands, D4vd remains the primary focus of the investigation, but the narrative is shifting rapidly as more details regarding D4vd and Celeste Rivas come to light.

The Career Fallout for D4vd Following the Celeste Rivas Investigation

The repercussions of being linked to such a heinous crime have been immediate and devastating for D4vd's career. Since being named as the alleged murderer of Celeste Rivas, his professional trajectory has been halted entirely.

Concerts slated for September 19 and 20 as part of his ongoing Withered tour were promptly cancelled, followed by an indefinite suspension of all future tour dates.

The industry backlash has been swift. Reports from Complex indicate that his hit song 'Crashing,' a collaboration with Kali Uchis, is being removed from platforms at Uchis' request in light of the allegations.

Furthermore, his record label, Interscope Records, has suspended all promotional activities and halted the release of the deluxe version of the Withered album.

Additionally, D4vd's management has reportedly terminated the lease on the Hollywood Hills property where the Tesla had been parked, distancing the artist from the primary crime scene. The association between D4vd and Celeste Rivas has effectively dismantled a promising musical career, replacing chart success with a criminal docket.

With the emergence of a second suspect and the disturbing revelation of a 'frozen body' theory, the case of D4vd and Celeste Rivas has transformed from a celebrity scandal into a grim forensic puzzle.

As authorities race to identify the accomplice and unlock the secrets of the digital evidence, the music world watches a rising star's legacy crumble under the weight of a horrific reality. Justice for Celeste Rivas now hinges on unravelling a timeline that appears to have been meticulously, and chillingly, manipulated.