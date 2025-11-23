Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are facing unexpected criticism as clips of their deeply affectionate on-stage and interview interactions go viral, prompting fans to accuse the duo of being 'insufferable' and engaging in public micro-cheating.

In a candid episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Grande addressed the pickup on her frequent physical contact with Erivo during their Wicked: For Good promotional tour. She explained she 'channels a lot of energy through [her] hands,' revealing she is 'always holding a hand, always squeezing something ... always reaching for something.'

A Viral 'Finger-Holding' Moment That Lit Up the Internet

Grande referenced a now-infamous moment during a 2024 interview where she gently grasped Erivo's little finger in a visibly tender exchange. She called it 'tender and beautiful,' saying she just wanted to be there for Erivo when she looked like she was about to cry.

At the time, Erivo responded by tapping her finger, an action she later joked was due to the 'tension in the room.' Grande told Poehler she had not even realised that being physically expressive was part of her persona until that viral moment.

She also admitted, somewhat self-deprecatingly, that she and Erivo were 'insufferable' and 'annoying' in their press-tour dynamic.

Grande insists that her physical gestures are rooted in a genuine need to support and connect, not in performance or romantic subtext. She described the bond between her and Erivo as a pact made during filming: 'I wanted to be safe in each other. ... There's nothing we can't talk about ... You don't have to face something alone.'

Erivo has echoed this sentiment. In a 2024 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said Grande 'needs contact when there's emotion. She needs to be close, so I just be there with her for a second.'

The duo also reportedly agreed, before filming began, to support each other through the intense emotional demands of Wicked. Their relationship, they say, was forged in vulnerability, not contrived for the cameras.

A Backlash Grows Among Fans

Yet despite the sincerity of their bond, a vocal portion of fans has recoiled. Social media critics have described the pair's public displays as performative or staged. Some have even called their emotional closeness 'gross' or overly saccharine, labelling the two as 'too comfortable' around one another.

Commentary on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter points to a discomfort with the blurred lines, where deeply platonic affection crosses into something fans question. Some suggest the public displays are more about branding than genuine care, accusing the actresses of projecting a sentimental 'Wicked' aura beyond the screen.

In her podcast conversation, Grande acknowledged that their constant touching during the press tour drew strong reactions. She framed it as an instinctive, emotional necessity rather than a calculated public relations move. She admitted she 'didn't even notice that it was a thing about me until that thing happened.'

Erivo, for her part, seems to welcome the closeness. In their interviews and media appearances, such as their candidness on The Good Hang, she has not shied away from Grande's touch, instead leaning in, holding hands, and offering comfort where needed.

Public Affection or Micro-Cheating? A Line Still Blurry

Critics who label this as 'micro-cheating' suggest that their constant physical comfort could undermine romantic relationships off-screen. While neither Grande nor Erivo has hinted at infidelity or romance, the intensity of their dynamic has sparked conversations about boundaries in professional friendships, especially when spotlighted in public.

On the other hand, supporters argue that the backlash trivialises emotional intimacy, especially between women, a reading that risks undermining non-romantic relationships as superficial or performative. For many, Grande's instinctive touch and Erivo's responsive warmth represent a rare, honest bond in a publicity-driven world.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's story is more than just a viral clip, but a complex portrait of friendship, emotional labour, and how modern celebrity navigates intimacy under scrutiny.