Princess Beatrice's new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée, Dara Huang has moved in with him at work. The architect who shares three-year-old son Christopher with Mozzi has relocated her office in Clerkenwell, London to the same building in Kensington which houses the property developer's office.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, and Princess Beatrice, 31, secretly married in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in Windsor last week.

According to Daily Mail, Dara Huang's company, Design Haus Liberty, is listed on the intercom by the front floor of the building, underneath Mozzi's business, Banda Property. She was spotted leaving the commercial property this week dressed casually in shorts and a jacket. The former couple was in a relationship for three years.

A friend of the property developer said that Huang's latest move is entirely innocent. "Edo was already a tenant there and when the space below him became available, he recommended it to Dara. He felt like it made a lot of sense: They get on very well and intend to stay close as they are raising a child together," the friend said.

The older daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was annoyed after she moved back to London from New York. Friends of the princess claimed that Beatrice found out that Mozzi was regularly seeing Huang. Besides, it was learnt that the architect was even helping him buy clothes.

"Having initially been very cool about their friendship, Bea would rather there was a little more distance between Dara and Edo after all. Edo may disagree, but Dara personally believes they would still be together were it not for Bea. But Bea has nothing to worry about – Dara styles Edo because she's a tiger mum. She has no secret wish to get back together. Plus, she actually quite likes Beatrice," a source close to the royal said earlier this year.

Beatrice and Mozzi started dating in late 2018, six weeks after the latter split from Huang. They were even living together at his home in London when Mozzi started dating the royal. However, when Mozzi popped the question to Beatrice, Huang wished them the best on social media. Mozzi and Huang share the custody of their son.

On July 17, the day when Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot, Huang was pictured enjoying a drink with her friends in a Knightsbridge cafe just hours after the service at Windsor.