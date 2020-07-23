After her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony last week, Princess Beatrice also became a step-mother to three-year-old Christopher aka Wolfie, whom the property developer shares with his ex-fiancee, architect Dara Huang.

According to a report in Us Weekly, newly-wed Princess Beatrice can't wait to have her own children, and is planning to start a family with her new husband very soon.

"Bea can't wait to have kids of her own," a sorce told the outlet, adding that the British royal is "planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it'll happen this year."

The 31-year-old tied the knot with the Italian nobility on Friday, at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England. Christopher served as the best man to his father at the intimate wedding. He was also joined by his cousins Coco and Freddie, children of Mozzi's sister Natalia and her husband Tod Yeomans. Coco and Freddie made up the wedding party as a bridesmaid and pageboy, respectively.

Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, was the maid of honour. Beatrice had also served as the maid of honour at her sister's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. The bride was walked down the aisle by her father Prince Andrew. The private wedding ceremony held in accordance to social distancing measures was attended by her grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as well.

Mozzi's father, Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, flew in from France for the ceremony. His mother Nikki Shale, who has been isolating with the bride and groom the ahead of their wedding, read two of the couple's favourite poems at the wedding- "I carry you in my heart" by EE Cummings and "Sonnet 116" by William Shakespeare.

There was no singing at the wedding, was per the government guidelines implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played. The National Anthem was played - but not sung."