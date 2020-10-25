Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have sent personal handwritten thank you notes to royal fans who wished them on their wedding. This was revealed by a royal fan account.

"Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal Lodge," Princess Beatrice wrote in the card dated July 2020. The card features a photograph of the newly married couple emerging from the floral-draped doorways of All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park.

"Edo and I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families. We are so grateful to all those who have worked so hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much," the 32-year-old royal continued. Beatrice signed off by writing: "Thank you for thinking of us as we begin our married life. Beatrice and Edo."

The fan account by the name "Duchess of Wonderland" wrote: "Look at what the postman brought this morning, Princess Beatrice's wedding reply. I loved this photo so I'm so happy it was used and the card and the message inside is just so sweet and lovely nod to all those who helped during the pandemic.

The new comes a week after the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson personally thanked the public for their kind words of support in a rare message on her official Twitter page. The royal shared her joy at wearing one of her grandmother's hand-me-down dresses.

"It was an honour to wear my grandmother's beautiful dress on my wedding day," she wrote, adding that she hoped that "many" people would be able to see the 1960s-era Norman Hartnell gown in person at Windsor Castle, where it went on display in September as per royal tradition.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July. Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together," she added.

Beatrice and Edoardo's secret wedding on July 17, was attended by group of around 20 close friends and family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, her parents and younger sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.