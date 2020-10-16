Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went out of the way for Princess Beatrice's birthday last year and surprised her with what he believes is the "best gift" he has ever given.

On Princess Beatrice's 31st birthday in August 2019, which was a month before Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi popped the big question, he impressed her with a unique gift with royal feels. In a recent interview with Financial Times, the property developer revealed that he arranged his then-girlfriend's gift with the help of his stepfather, sculptor David Williams-Ellis.

"The best gift I've ever given is a bronze figurative sculpture, which I commissioned from my stepfather, the sculptor David Williams-Ellis, for my wife's birthday last year," the 37-year-old told the magazine.

The Italian nobility further revealed that the gift is extra special as it was made by his step-father, who has been married to his mother Nikki Shale since 2017. Edoardo said: "His studio is next to my mother's house, so we'd see him in there every day covered in clay. It's so special for us to have a piece of his work in our home."

In another sweet gesture towards his new wife during the interview, Edoardo said that the object which he would never part with is his wedding ring. Edoardo and Beatrice got married in an intimate ceremony in July this year in presence of their close friends and family including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Sharing a rare detail about the wedding, Edoardo said that the last article of clothing that he added to his wardrobe was his wedding ensemble, a Huntsman morning suit that he himself helped design.

"The last item of clothing I added to my wardrobe was the Huntsman morning suit I wore for my wedding. I worked with a brilliant cutter and creative director called Campbell Carey. It was a wonderful process and for the rest of my life, every time I put on that suit I'll feel happy," the father-of-one said.

Edoardo recently paid a sweet tribute to his new wife through his Instagram account. Alongside three pictures from their wedding day including one which was never seen before, Edoardo shared the poem "I Carry Your Heart with Me" by American poet E.E. Cummings. Edoardo and Beatrice's mothers, Nikki Shale and Sarah Ferguson, had read the poem at their weddings along with Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare.