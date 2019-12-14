Princess Beatrice sure has a strong support system in her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The multi-millionaire property tycoon from Italy has been a constant support to the 31-year-old princess amid Prince Andrew's scandal.

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 29, are facing the heat since their father Prince Andrew's affiliation with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Both, Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank are trying to "distract" them.

A source told US Weekly that both Mozzi and Brooksbank are getting them through all the drama that is unfolding.

"Eugenie's husband (Jack Brooksbank)and Beatrice's fiance (Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi) are standing by them and are doing everything they can to distract the girls from the situation and calm them down," the source said. The insider added that though there have been scandals surrounding Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in the past, but "they know that marrying into the royal family comes with its up and downs."

"Bea is talking to her dad most days," but she's leaning on her sister, 29, the most. Eugenie's also going through hell with it all.," the insider said.

In fact Beatrice was supposed to get engaged to her beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the luxury Chiltern Firehouse in London on December 18. Unfortunately the princess was forced to shift the date and location of her engagement party, reported Daily Mail. It has been reported that the princess is upset with her father for it.

The engagement party is now scheduled to take place at a friend's apartment and will only consist of an intimate gathering. The choice of the venue became a cause of concern given the situation of the family in the light of Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Beatrice who is due to get married in spring 2020 is yet to decide the date of her big day. The highly anticipated royal wedding and the planning has been overshadowed by the scandal. Meanwhile, Andrew's situation continues to worry family and friends.