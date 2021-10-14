Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, the heir apparent to the Dutch throne, would also be able to choose her life partner regardless of gender like the rest of the citizens of the country.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte recently clarified that Princess Catharina could marry a woman and still retain her right to the throne. The clarification came after recently-published book "Amalia, Duty Calls" said that though same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001, it is tricky for the crown due to the need for an heir to the throne, reports Royal Central.

In response to questions regarding the matter from his party, Rutte wrote, "The cabinet does not see that an heir to the throne or the king should abdicate if he or she would like to marry a partner of the same sex." The Prime Minister noted that the question of the heir "is frightfully complicated," as the Dutch constitution says that the monarch can only be succeeded by a "lawful descendant.'" However, since the question is purely theoretical at this stage, Rutte said that they will wait and "cross the bridge" when they come to it.

A royal wedding needs the approval of the Dutch parliament. There have been precedents where members of the family did not seek the parliament's approval and instead gave up their place in the line of succession to marry someone, because it seemed likely that permission would be denied. Late Prince Friso, younger brother of King Willem-Alexander, had tied the knot with Mabel Wisse Smit without an Act of Consent in 2004, losing his membership to the royal house and his second place in the line of succession.

There had been a controversy at the time of King Willem-Alexander's marriage to Queen Maxima as well, due to the involvement of Máxima's father Jorge Zorreguieta as a cabinet minister during the National Reorganization Process, the most recent Argentinian dictatorship.

Willem, heir apparent to the throne back then, had announced his engagement to Máxima in March 2001, and it was formally approved by the States General later that year- a necessary step for him to become the King. The Queen's parents were not present at her wedding, as her father was not allowed due to the controversy and her mother chose not to attend without her husband.