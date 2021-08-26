Princess Charlene of Monaco reunited with her husband Prince Albert II and their two children after months of separation and took to social media to express her happiness.

The Princess shared a series of professionally shot photographs of their reunion on her Instagram account on Wednesday, and wrote that she was "thrilled to have her family back." The 43-year-old had been staying in her homeland, South Africa, ever since she visited the country in mid-March for a conservation trip. She contracted an ear, nose, and throat infection that required "multiple, complicated procedures" and prevented her from travelling back to Monaco.

Therefore, Prince Albert decided to visit his wife with their children in June. The Monaco royal court had spoken about another impending visit by the monarch to his wife in Cape Town, which happened this week.

The pictures of their reunion showed Charlene cuddling her six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, while her husband stood behind them. Princess Gabriella was spotted sporting an unusual chopped fringe haircut in the images, which she had cut herself. Charlene wrote about her daughter's failed experiment, "(Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!). Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it."

The royal shared another post with a couple of romantic pictures of herself with her husband. The first picture showed the monarch couple in an embrace, while the second one featured Charlene leaning on her husband of 10 years.

The PDA pictures come amid rumours of troubles in their marriage due to a fresh paternity suit against Albert over a love child born during the early days of his relationship with Charlene. Several European magazines claimed that the former Olympic swimmer has even started house-hunting near Johannesburg.

However, the Princess has repeatedly insisted that all is well in her marriage with Prince Albert and she will support him regardless of the paternity suit against him. She also said that she would not have been able to get through this "painful time" without the "love and support" of her husband.

It is still unclear when the royal would be able to return to Monaco. Her last formal engagement was on January 27 when she joined her husband for the Sainte Devote Ceremony in Monte Carlo.