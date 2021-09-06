Princess Charlene of Monaco, who has been recovering in South Africa from an ear, nose, and throat infection, had collapsed in her Thanda Game Reserve home on Wednesday. She has returned home from the hospital since the medical emergency, with the Monaco royal palace noting that her condition is "reassuring."

"On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection. Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring," the palace said in a statement to People magazine.

According to a report in South Africa's outlet News 24, the former Olympic swimmer was "rushed" to Netcare Alberlito Hospital, which lies in the north of Durban around 150 miles from her home, after a "medical emergency." She returned to the reserve where she has been staying the next day, with her condition reported as "stable" on Friday.

The royal's hospitalisation came soon after her husband Prince Albert II told People that she might return to Monaco sooner than expected. The monarch, who had recently visited Charlene in South Africa with their two children, six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, said, "She's ready to come home," adding that the date of return "depends on what her doctors say."

"I know she's said possibly 'late October,' but that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short. She's ready. She's jokingly said that she's ready to stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe," the 63-year-old added.

Charlene has not been in the country since she left for her homeland South Africa in mid-March for a conservation trip, during which she contracted the ENT infection. The 43-year-old has undergone several "complicated procedures" for the illness.

Prince Albert said about his recent reunion with his wife of 10 years, "Of course she was delighted to see us and to spend time with the kids."