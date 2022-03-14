Princess Charlene is back home in Monaco following months-long treatment at an undisclosed facility outside of the principality.

A statement from the palace issued late Saturday announced that the 44-year old has left the treatment facility. She has reunited with her family, twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco.

"In agreement with her physicians and as her recovery is well underway, Their Serene Highness have jointly agreed that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the Principality, with her husband and her children," reads the statement published by Monacolife.net.

The palace confirmed that the former Olympic swimmer is now back in Monaco "where she is happy to have reunited with her family and loved ones." However, she is not expected to return to public duties right away as the "next weeks should allow her to fully recover before she can resume progressively her official activities."

Read more Princess Charlene of Monaco misses another royal milestone as she recovers from infection at secret location

"As soon as Her health permits, it will be with joy that the Princess will share new privileged moments of conviviality with the Monegasques who she has missed so much," the statement continued.

The palace said that "in order to facilitate Her full recovery, Princess Charlene still needs for calm and serenity." Thus, she and Prince Albert ask that the public "continue to respect their private life and their family environment

It has been nearly a year since the princess has not returned to her public duties because of an ENT infection that grounded her in South Africa in May last year. She underwent a series of surgeries and returned to Monaco in November.

A palace source told People it was clear that she was "unwell and felt uncomfortable." Thus, she was prompted to check into a treatment facility outside of Monaco. Prince Albert had continuously updated the public of her recovery in her absence and denied speculations that it has something to do with marital problems

During her illness, Princess Charlene has missed out on several events and family occasions, including her tenth wedding anniversary, her own birthday, and the birthday of her twins. Her return to Monaco is in time for Prince Albert's 64th birthday on Monday.