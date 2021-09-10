Princess Charlene of Monaco, wife of reigning monarch Prince Albert II, has never been a regular royal and has broken several symbolic customs since she joined the royal family a decade ago. She was an Olympic swimmer prior to her marriage, was the first royal bride to wear trousers during her civil wedding ceremony, and has been notoriously media-shy despite her royal status.

In addition, she surprised the world with an unconventional "half-hawk" haircut late last year, and posed for an edgy photo that showed her nose while pointing fiercely at the camera to take a stand against Rhino poachers last month. Meanwhile, she has been recovering from an ear, nose, and throat infection that has prevented her from travelling back to Monaco since she left for South Africa for a conservation trip in May this year.

A close friend of the Monegasque royal recently spoke to People magazine about her recent troubles, and said that the Princess is strong and more than up to the challenge. "Just to be honest, Charlene, she's an Olympian, and she's a tough cookie," the friend said.

Charlene's continued absence from Monaco accompanied by a fresh paternity suit against her husband over a love child born in the early days of their relationship has also sparked rumours about troubles in their marriage, which they have continuously denied. The friend said that the former Olympian was simply in South Africa to do what she is passionate about, and never pays attention to what is expected of her due to her royal life.

"She cares about saving the rhinoceroses and about teaching kids to swim. She doesn't want to be Kate (Middleton), and she doesn't want to be Grace Kelly (Charlene's late mother-in-law). It was just Charlene being Charlene. She's a little bit of an iconoclast. She's her own person, and she's not a shrinking violet," the pal said.

The friend said that Charlene is still eager to recover as soon as possible and return to Monaco for the sake of her 6-year-old twins- Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. "The kids are so overwhelmingly charming and loving," the pal said, adding that Prince Albert is "such a good dad" and "so good with them."

"And she's such a good mom. I think that's where the confluence is — that they're wonderful parents," the friend said.