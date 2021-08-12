Princess Diana is often touted as the most beautiful royal, and the ancient Greek "golden ratio" formula says the same.

In mathematics, two quantities are in the golden ratio if their ratio is the same as the ratio of their sum to the larger of the two quantities. This formula was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, Vitruvian Man, and has since been adapted by scientists to determine the Greek definition of "physical perfection," which compares the measurements, ratios, and symmetry of the facial features to determine the beauty.

Today, the theory has been developed into a computerized facial mapping technique by Harley Street surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who uses the technology in his work. Dr. De Silva also ran the analysis on some of the most well-known royal women, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, reports Mail Online.

As per the face-mapping technology, the late Princess of Wales obtained the highest score, emerging as the most attractive royal of all time. She was followed by Queen Rania of Jordan and the late Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco. Diana's daughters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton came in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Dr. De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, said about his analysis, "Diana, Meghan and Kate are all very beautiful women. But when measured against the Greeks' Golden Ratio of physical perfection, Princess Diana comes out on top."

"Diana scored highly for her face shape, the width of her nose, her brow area, her forehead and her eyebrows, which all got the top scores. Her lowest scores were for her chin and lips. Her lips are a little thin and ill-defined and her chin is less classical than some of the other women," he further explained.

Diana obtained the golden ratio rating of 89.05%, closely followed by Queen Rania who got 88.9%. The Jordanian royal, who scored marks for her chin and her lips, was named the most beautiful living royal in the analysis.

"Queen Rania is the most beautiful living royal and a stunningly attractive woman. She had the highest marks of all for her classically shaped chin and also scored highly for her lips. She was marked down for her nose width and her brow area," Dr De Silva said.

Meghan, meanwhile, received a golden ratio score of 87.7%, closely followed by her sister-in-law Kate with 86.82%.