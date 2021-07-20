Princess Diana had second thoughts about her marriage up until the eve of the wedding day, after a shocking confession made by her fiancé, Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales, who had already confused Diana with his "whatever love means" remark during their engagement interview, sent her another hint about their future tumultuous marriage on the night before their wedding, reports The Mirror. The Princess' astrologer, Penny Thornton, revealed in a newly-released documentary that Charles told Diana that he didn't love her the night before the wedding, because he "did not want to go into the marriage on a false promise."

"One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her. I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana," Thornton said on ITV documentary: "The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess."

At that moment, the future Princess of Wales considered calling off the wedding despite the months of preparations that went into it and the number of esteemed guests that had travelled from all across the world to attend it. Thornton recalled, "She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding."

Ignoring the concerns, Diana went ahead with the wedding the next day. Royal author Penny Junor recently revealed that Prince Charles had sent her a note on the eve of the wedding, giving her encouragement for the next day. Junor describes the incident in her book about the Prince's second wife Camilla, who was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles at the time of his wedding to Diana around 40 years ago.

The heir apparent was 32 at the time, while his bride had just turned 20. Diana was understandably nervous hours before the ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral, and to ease her tensions, her future husband sent her a secret note offering sweet advice to the young bride.

"The night before the wedding, which Diana spent at Clarence House with her sister Jane, he sent her a note, along with a signet ring that bore the Prince of Wales feathers. He wrote: 'I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead,'" Junor writes in her book "The Duchess: The Untold Story."

The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer took place on July 29, 1981, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, United Kingdom. They welcomed two children in their marriage, Prince William and Prince Harry. They officially ended their marriage in 1996, a year before Diana lost her life in a car crash in Paris.