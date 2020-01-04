Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter, Princess Estelle has fractured her leg in a ski accident in the Alps. This was confirmed by the Royal Court on Friday. The seven-year-old princess's leg is in a cast, and she is walking on crutches.

Princess Estelle started the new year with an unwelcome note. The accident happened when the family-of-four was enjoying a holiday in the Alps. Margareta Thorgren, Head of Information of the Royal Court confirmed the news to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet.

The spokeswoman added that Estelle was brought to the hospital for X-rays and her leg was placed in a cast. She said the princess is walking on crutches and is "otherwise well." However, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel didn't cancel their vacation as the accident wasn't serious enough.

Estelle has learnt skiing even before she turned two. The Royal Court has said they will not comment further on the accident, which happened earlier this week, and asked for the young royal's privacy to be respected.

When the little princess celebrated her birthday in 2015, the palace released a photograph of the future queen on the slopes, rocking a pink snow suit and white hat.

Due to the accident of her daughter, Victoria did not travel to Norway for the funeral of Ari Behn. Her husband Daniel was present for the ceremony. Behn was the ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway.

He committed suicide on Christmas Day. Royals from around the world also mourned the death of the author at Oslo Cathedral. Behn was married to Martha Louise of Norway, 48, for 14 years before officially divorcing in 2016. They share three daughters -- Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11.

The Swedish royals released a statement sending their condolences after receiving the news. "It is with great sadness that we received the message of Ari Behn's death. We will remember Ari as the warm, cordial and spiritual man he was. It was a privilege to get to know Ari. Our thoughts go to his daughters and family," the statement read.