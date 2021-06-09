Princess Eugenie took to social media on Tuesday to share videos of her son August in a cheerful mood as he played with a plushy.

The four-month-old is now able to entertain himself as seen in the clips the royal shared on her Instagram Stories. The videos showed August gurgling happily to himself as he played with a blue shark stuffed toy.

Princess Eugenie shared the videos in celebration of World Oceans Day as she captioned them, "A day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creatures in it." She continued, "A day to raise awareness for something so integral to our lives and a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks." She then added the hashtag #ProtectOurOceans.

The videos showed the adorable tot's head and some fans pointed out that he has a bit of red in his hair. One wrote on Twitter, "I say - I think Baby August has a little red color in his hair! What a cute video."

"Precious! Looks like RF may have a new redhead," another noted while one fan pointed out that August "is going to be a little talker" when he grows up.

Adorable baby August ?? — JACKIE ??? (@jackiew9426) June 8, 2021

To celebrate World Oceans Day, the 31-year-old younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also visited the Forest for Change at Somerset House. She "listened to some incredible people all doing remarkable things to help protect our oceans and be a force of change for them and the creatures in it."

"Thank you @theglobalgoals for bringing us together to talk about the ocean and for talking to me about my new role as a @bluemarinefoundation ambassador.⁣ #worldoceansday #forestforchange," she wrote.

Princess Eugenie today visited the Forest for Change at Somerset House in honour of #OceansDay ?



She said: “I listened to some incredible people all doing remarkable things to help protect our oceans and be a force of change for them and the creatures in it” pic.twitter.com/H0I1UmpMQL — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 8, 2021

This is the first time that Princess Eugenie shared videos of her son with her husband Jack Brooksbank. She has mae a habit of posting photos of her own family to mark important celebrations including the recent World Environment Day, in which she shared a picture taken from her walk among flowers with August strapped close to her chest in a baby carrier.

HRH Princess Eugenie via Instagram: pic.twitter.com/JtXkJKdMGY — Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) June 5, 2021

Princess Eugenie is likely going to share more photos and videos of August growing up. She has been doing so since his birth on Feb. 9 at the Portland Hospital in London.