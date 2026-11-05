The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will deliver a joint speech at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday to urge policymakers and technology companies to strengthen child safety online. This appearance marks the couple's first public engagement together since unproven allegations involving Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., became the subject of an ongoing investigation in the Philippines.

The timing of the event coincides with the continuing investigations of the Philippine National Police into allegations that child sexual abuse material was discovered on electronic devices recovered from his former residence in the Philippines. The Duchess says she is 'deeply distressed at the news '.

Meghan Markle's Child Safety Speech Comes Amid Family Scrutiny

Harry and Meghan will officially open The Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament, a video installation honouring children who lost their lives after experiencing harm linked to online and social media exploitation.

The event will be hosted by Spanish MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz and highlights the 'urgent need to make the digital world safer for every child'. This statement is a 'call to action' for policymakers, technology companies and society to do more to protect children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share two children, Archie and Lilibet. They unveiled the installation in New York in April 2025. It shows 50 enlarged images of children who died as a result of the harm they suffered on social media.

In May, Meghan gave an emotional speech at the installation's unveiling in Geneva's Place des Nations during the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly. She urged greater action to protect children online.

Timing of Their First Public Appearance

The couple will deliver a joint keynote address and participate in discussions with campaigners for children's digital safety.

The timing of this engagement drew renewed attention following Meghan's recent public statement about her father.

The Duchess described feeling 'deeply distressed' after learning that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., is being investigated by Philippine authorities. Meghan said she received information from the Metropolitan Police in 2018 regarding allegations against her father.

The police advised Meghan not to 'speak out' immediately after reading the letter. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating how the Metropolitan Police handled information relating to the allegations after the force acknowledged it did not pass them to other law enforcement agencies.

Mr Markle, a former TV lighting director, retreated to the Philippines last year. He made pleas for his royal daughter to contact him.

Meghan said she had kept her distance from her father and had not allowed him contact with her children because she wanted to protect them.

Philippine Police Continue Investigation Into Alleged Abuse Material

On 10 July 2026, Thomas Markle Jr contacted authorities including the FBI and the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, but it was only on 22 October 2026 that he gave a formal sworn statement to Philippine authorities, handing over four boxes of digital devices that government agencies are now investigating.

No arrest has been made, with Philippine authorities emphasising not drawing conclusions before an investigation. 'We have to establish where these came from, who may be responsible, and whether Philippine laws were violated,' said PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Mr Markle denies these allegations.