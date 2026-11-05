Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling to settle back into British life, while friends of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have criticised the royal family for allegedly offering no sympathy over the child abuse allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The claims, reported by the Examiner and Star Magazine citing sources, have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace or the Sussexes.

The latest reports follow serious allegations made against Thomas Markle Sr by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who accused his father of possessing a large amount of child abuse material.

Meghan has publicly said the allegations left her 'distressed', while Thomas Sr has denied them, accusing his son of inventing claims in 'desperation for money'.

The situation has landed at an awkward moment for the couple. They have reportedly relocated to Britain with their children, Archie and Lilibet, months after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020 and building a new life in Montecito, California.

Friends Call Royal Response 'Cold'

According to the Examiner, Harry and Meghan have been left to deal with the fallout largely on their own. The source quoted claimed the couple have received support from people around the world, but nothing from the royal family.

'They've been getting sympathy and support from people all over the world, but when it comes to the royal family, there's been nothing,' the source told the outlet. 'Their friends think it's pretty cold, especially given how horrific these allegations are.'

The same insider said no one expected King Charles or Prince William to become involved in any investigation. The complaint, apparently, was simpler.

'No one's expecting Charles or Prince William to get involved in the investigation, but would it really hurt to show a little compassion?' the source said. 'By all accounts, they haven't even reached out privately, which has got to be incredibly disappointing.'

Meghan has said she was made aware of investigations into her father years earlier, which she claimed led her to distance herself from him to protect Archie and Lilibet. Thomas Sr has rejected the allegations against him.

Meghan's 'Stuffy' Life in Britain

Away from the Markle scandal, another source told Star Magazine that Meghan has been trying to appear settled in Britain for Harry's sake. The source claimed the Duchess has been putting on a 'happy face' while privately wanting to return to California.

'Meghan is doing her best to keep her chin up and put on a happy face for Harry because he's been begging her to cheer up and have some patience,' the insider claimed.

Pub lunches, it seems, have only gone so far. 'But all the pub lunches in the world aren't going to change the fact that she is desperately homesick already,' the source added.

'She's so grateful that her best friend Kelly Zajfen came out with her kids and husband for a visit to try and help her get through this transition,' the source claimed. 'But it's not as though she can stay forever.'

Is the UK Move Working?

The Star source claimed Meghan has begun questioning whether moving her family to Britain was the right decision. The insider suggested her difficulties are not simply about loneliness.

'Meghan does have friends in the area and Harry assumed that would help, but this is about more than just being lonely,' the source claimed.

The source described her biggest challenge as adapting to what they called the 'stuffiness and slow pace' of life in the UK. 'The uncomfortable truth is that Meghan's struggling with the stuffiness and slow pace of the UK so this isn't something that can really be fixed,' the insider alleged.

None of the claims about Meghan's mood, the royal family's alleged silence or the couple's future plans has been officially confirmed. What is clear is that the Sussexes' return to Britain has become a much messier affair than the polished images from an Oxfordshire pub might suggest.