Meghan Markle is facing fresh criticism ahead of a Brussels visit with Prince Harry on Tuesday, 10 November, where the couple will address children's online safety. The engagement comes as Philippine authorities investigate suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) reportedly identified during an initial examination of electronic devices surrendered to police by her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

The news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their first joint overseas engagement since returning to Britain. Their planned appearance has drawn scrutiny from social media users questioning Meghan's response to earlier allegations involving her father.

Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Over Brussels Children's Welfare Engagement

According to People's report, the Sussexes will unveil the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, an installation commemorating children whose deaths have been linked to social media harms.

The memorial features 50 illuminated smartphone screens displaying photographs supplied by grieving families. Previously exhibited in New York and Geneva, it highlights the dangers children encounter online.

Harry and Meghan will deliver a joint keynote address advocating stronger digital protections for children. Harry will also join a discussion titled 'Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children'.

Their visit follows a joint charitable engagement in Nottingham on 15 October, their first public appearance together since returning to Britain. Yet the Brussels announcement has attracted criticism unrelated to the memorial's stated purpose.

One X user, @DAYSfanLA, accused the couple of inconsistency over children's welfare, writing: 'How distasteful of H&M to pretend to care about the well-being of children online after M revealed she knew about accusations against TM & did nothing'.

How distasteful of H&M to pretend to care about the well being of children online after M revealed she knew about accusations against TM & did nothing, never followed up to see if someone was doing something! & instead H&M spent yrs publicly bashing TRF for PR, pity & revenge. 🤮 — Angela, Princess of Avril (@DAYSfanLA) November 4, 2026

Another account, @HRHMammaRosa, questioned Meghan's response to earlier warnings.

'It's a pity after receiving a letter in 2019 alleging child abuse against her father, that concern didn't extend to potential victims,' the X user wrote, alleging that the Sussexes 'did nothing and remained silent for over 7 years'.

Oh well then, as long as it’s only digital safety. It’s a pity after receiving a letter in 2019 alleging child abuse against her father, that concern didn’t extend to potential victims. Instead of contacting US authorities they did nothing and remained silent for over 7 years. — 💖 🦋 🌹 🧡🌸 HRH Mamma Rosa 💙🪷🌸💜🌻 (@HRHMammaRosa) November 5, 2026

The comments reflect criticism circulating online, not established evidence that Meghan deliberately ignored allegations or failed to protect potential victims.

Megyn Kelly Questions Meghan Markle's Account of Royal Family Struggles

American broadcaster Megyn Kelly previously questioned whether the allegations involving Meghan's father complicated her account of difficulties within the Royal Family.

During The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly revisited Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, particularly her description of the emotional difficulties she experienced around 2019.

'And she blamed it entirely on the Royal family, right?' Kelly asked. The American journalist, attorney and political commentator argued that Meghan's public account had focused heavily on royal tensions while leaving questions about her father's alleged behaviour largely unaddressed.

Her criticism, however, does not establish that Meghan misrepresented her experiences. Personal difficulties involving her father would not necessarily contradict her account of problems within the monarchy.

The timeline surrounding the letter has also proved contentious.

Meghan initially referred to receiving a letter in 2018. However, the Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed that it received correspondence containing allegations about her father in January 2019. The force said the letter was passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, but its contents were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

The Metropolitan Police has since referred its handling of the letter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating the matter.

Meghan Markle's Father Denies Allegations as Philippine Police Examine Material

Philippine investigators said on 3 November that an initial forensic examination of electronic devices surrendered by Thomas Markle Jr. had identified suspected child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police Major General Wilson Asueta said investigators were examining the files and attempting to establish their origins and ownership. The devices, which included mobile phones, storage cards and hard drives, were reportedly turned over to authorities by Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr.

Markle Sr., 82, has denied possessing child sexual abuse material and engaging in sexual activity with minors. He has not been charged.

Meghan previously expressed distress over the allegations and said she had been assured that authorities were investigating the earlier warnings. She also said her decision to keep her children away from their grandfather was intended to protect them.

With the Brussels engagement approaching, the police inquiries remain unresolved. Investigators have yet to establish who owned the devices, who was responsible for the material reportedly discovered or whether Markle Sr. had any involvement.