Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain has prompted fresh claims about tensions with Kate Middleton. An unnamed source alleges that the Princess of Wales is frustrated by their public appearances and believes past family disputes remain unresolved.

The claims follow the couple's visit to three community organisations in Nottingham on 15 October, their first joint public appearance in Britain since returning in August. They attended in a private capacity and remain non-working members of the Royal Family.

Why Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Frustrated by Harry and Meghan's Return

According to Closer, an unnamed source claims that Kate has reached breaking point over Harry and Meghan's latest public appearances, alleging that years of strained relations have left her increasingly unwilling to remain silent.

'Kate has reached breaking point after Harry and Meghan's Nottingham visit,' the source told Closer. 'She's spent years biting her tongue, trying to be the bigger person and putting William's feelings ahead of her own, but she's reached the point where she feels enough is enough and she's finding it harder and harder to contain it.'

The source claimed that Kate's frustration concerns the possibility of the couple rebuilding their public presence in Britain without resolving the family's disagreements.

'What really gets to Kate is the idea that Harry and Meghan can come back to Britain, start doing all these performative appearances and somehow expect everybody to forget what's happened – so they can just slip back into life in the UK when it suits them. She feels they've gone too far,' the source claimed.

Harry and Meghan's Nottingham Visit Draws Praise and Criticism

On 15 October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited three organisations in Nottingham: the Community Recording Studio, Himmah Hub food bank and Epic Partners. The couple met people involved in community initiatives and greeted supporters.

The visit drew a warm reception from supporters, while some X users compared its presentation to an official royal engagement. Friends quoted by The Times described the couple as 'emotional and overjoyed' at the reception they received.

Those differing reactions concern the presentation of the visit rather than a change in the Sussexes' duties. Their appearances were not undertaken on behalf of the monarch.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from official royal duties in 2020. Although they retain their royal titles, their independent charitable activities do not constitute engagements representing King Charles III.

September Guidance Reaffirmed Their Non-Working Royal Status

Guidance issued on the King's behalf on 7 September reaffirmed that Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals and do not represent the monarch in their charitable activities, according to earlier reporting.

The clarification distinguished their private activities from official royal duties. It did not remove their titles or prevent them from supporting charities independently.

The terminology itself has also become a point of disagreement. Friends quoted by The Times said Harry and Meghan disliked the phrase 'working members of the royal family', describing it as a 'lazy' definition of royal duty.

That objection concerns how their activities are described. It does not alter whether they carry out duties on behalf of the King.