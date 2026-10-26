A return to royal-style public engagements has reportedly reignited tensions within the Royal Family, with Kate Middleton said to be increasingly frustrated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearances in Britain. According to an unnamed source cited by RadarOnline, the Princess of Wales wants the Sussexes to acknowledge the hurt caused by their public criticism of the Royal Family before reconciliation can be considered.

The claims follow the couple's visit to Nottingham on 15 October 2026, where they undertook charitable engagements despite having stepped back from their working royal roles in 2020. The visit reportedly revived tensions surrounding Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship and the Sussexes' departure from royal life. However, the allegations about Kate's private feelings have not been independently verified, and neither she nor Kensington Palace has publicly confirmed the claims.

Why Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants Accountability Before Reconciliation

According to the source, Kate has tried to avoid further confrontation with Harry and Meghan partly because she understands the emotional toll the family rift has taken on Prince William. Nevertheless, the Sussexes' latest appearance in Nottingham, where they greeted members of the public and visited local organisations, allegedly tested her patience.

The insider claimed that Kate is finding it increasingly difficult to accept the prospect of the family moving forward without addressing previous grievances. The source also alleged that she objects to the idea of the Sussexes receiving public attention and enjoying the prestige associated with the monarchy without acknowledging the consequences of their public statements.

'She isn't necessarily opposed to the idea of the family eventually finding some common ground, but she feels that reconciliation has to involve accountability and genuine efforts to restore trust', the insider claimed.

The source added that Kate does not want the monarchy to become something people can leave behind and later embrace again when it suits their interests. These remarks reflect the unnamed source's account of the Princess of Wales's alleged position, rather than a statement made by Kate herself.

Why Kate Middleton Reportedly Struggles to Trust Meghan Markle

The report also alleged that Kate is uncomfortable with the prospect of having candid conversations with either Harry or Meghan, particularly behind closed doors. According to the source, she is concerned that private discussions could subsequently become public, be taken out of context or generate further media scrutiny.

The insider suggested that these concerns have made it harder for Kate to address her grievances directly, as she reportedly wants to avoid creating further difficulties for William or the wider Royal Family. The source also claimed that she may be considering asking someone outside the immediate family to communicate her concerns.

These allegations remain unverified, and there is no public confirmation that Kate has considered using an intermediary to communicate with the Sussexes. RadarOnline did not independently establish whether the Princess of Wales holds these views.

What Meghan Markle Said About Her Relationship With Kate Middleton

The reported tensions follow years of public scrutiny surrounding Kate and Meghan's relationship. During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan disputed reports that she had made Kate cry before her wedding to Harry, explaining that the situation had happened in reverse.

Meghan said the disagreement concerned the flower girl dresses and that Kate had apologised afterwards, bringing flowers and a note. She also said she had forgiven her sister-in-law, explaining that the more difficult issue was being blamed publicly for an incident she said had happened to her. Meghan added that she did not want to disclose further details because Kate had apologised and she had forgiven her.

Her account offered a different perspective on the dispute that had attracted widespread media attention. Royal commentator Jennie Bond has also discussed the tensions between the couples. Bond told OK! Magazine that Middleton was 'hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said', while also describing Kate and William as 'a very strong team'.

The recent report attributes the Princess of Wales's alleged frustration to the Sussexes' Nottingham appearance and unresolved family tensions. While the claims suggest that accountability could be central to any future reconciliation, Kate's position has not been publicly established.