Meghan Markle is reportedly 'very satisfied' after receiving a positive reception during her and Prince Harry's Nottingham visit, with a report claiming the Duchess of Sussex believes she has given Kate Middleton 'a run for her money'. The allegations have reignited speculation about tensions between the Sussexes and the Waleses.

According to Heat magazine, Meghan was pleased with the reception she received, while a separate report alleged that the Princess of Wales was furious about the Sussexes' visit. However, neither account has been independently verified, and there has been no public confirmation from the Princess of Wales or Kensington Palace regarding her alleged reaction.

Why Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Very Satisfied' After Nottingham Visit

The report claimed Meghan and Harry were 'emotional' and 'overjoyed' by the positive response to their Nottingham appearances, which some critics characterised as a 'faux-royal' tour. An unnamed source told the publication that Meghan had attracted praise for her public interactions and was reportedly pleased by comparisons with Kate.

'Meghan has gotten so much praise for how she came across in Nottingham; she's managed to give Kate a run for her money on her home turf, and of course that's very satisfying,' the insider claimed.

The source claimed Meghan had been praised as being as popular as, or even more popular than, Kate, describing the feedback as vindication after years of comparisons. The insider added that although Meghan would not boast about it publicly, she reportedly appreciates hearing such praise from friends.

The source also alleged that Kate had seen the coverage and was aware of the favourable reaction. However, these assertions concern the women's alleged private feelings and have not been independently substantiated.

Kate Middleton 'Consumed by Fury' Over Harry and Meghan's Return

A separate report by RadarOnline claimed the Nottingham appearance had reignited Kate's frustration over Harry and Meghan's previous public criticism of the Royal Family. An unnamed source alleged that the Princess had tried to avoid confrontation out of consideration for Prince William but was finding it increasingly difficult to remain silent.

'Catherine's frustration had intensified into her being consumed by fury following the Sussexes' Nottingham engagement, which revived painful memories of the couple's public criticism of the royal family,' the source claimed.

The report further alleged that Catherine was upset by the attention the couple received while undertaking public appearances resembling royal engagements. However, these claims are based on unnamed sources, and there is no independent confirmation that the Princess reacted in the manner described.

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to Nottingham

On 15 October, Harry and Meghan visited three community organisations in Nottingham: the Community Recording Studio (CRS), Himmah and Epic Partners. Their itinerary focused on creative opportunities for young people, food insecurity and youth development, reflecting causes connected to their previous charitable work.

Nottingham also holds personal significance for the couple. They first appeared together publicly in the city in December 2017, shortly after announcing their engagement, making their return a notable moment in their relationship with the community.

The couple received a warm welcome from some members of the public, with well-wishers gathering to greet them. However, critics questioned the similarities between their appearances and official royal visits, with some describing the outing as a 'pretend royal engagement'.

The visit was not an official royal engagement undertaken on behalf of the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 and subsequently pursued their own charitable and commercial activities.

Why Royal Reconciliation With Kate Middleton Remains Uncertain

The reports have renewed speculation about whether the Sussexes can repair their relationship with the Waleses. RadarOnline also attributed to an unnamed source the claim that Kate wants Harry and Meghan to take accountability before any reconciliation can take place.

'She doesn't want to see the monarchy turned into something people can walk away from when it becomes inconvenient and then embrace again whenever the attention and opportunities suit them,' the source claimed.

The alleged stance reflects continuing tensions surrounding the couple's departure from royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent public comments about the institution. However, there is no public confirmation that Catherine has issued such a demand or that reconciliation discussions are under way.

Ultimately, the competing accounts highlight the scrutiny surrounding Harry and Meghan's return to Britain. While their Nottingham visit attracted public attention, claims about Meghan's satisfaction, Catherine's alleged anger and the prospects of reconciliation remain unsubstantiated unless independently corroborated or confirmed by the individuals involved.