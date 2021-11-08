Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has revealed many interesting stories in a new podcast, including one where she used to witness paranormal activities in her room and later found out that a Nazi man killed himself there.

Speaking on Schweizer Illustrierte, a Norwegian podcast show, the self-described clairvoyant said that she was highly sensitive in her childhood and used to see "special" things at her family's Skaugum Estate in Asker just outside Oslo.

"I saw very special things in my room. I was terrified when I slept at night. I got suffocating sensations and everything like that," she said.

The 50-year-old added that it was only in her adulthood that her parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, revealed to her that "one of the Nazis had committed suicide" in her room. "That is why I had nightmares there, I understand that now," she reflected.

German Nazis used to live on the Skaugum estate during the Second World War. Among them was one Josef Terboven, a Nazi Party official and politician who was the long-serving Gauleiter of Gau Essen and the Reichskommissar for Norway during the German occupation.

A day after Germany's surrender was announced, Terboven took his own life on May 8, 1945, by detonating 50 kg of dynamite in a bunker on the estate. A number of other Germans also took their own lives on the property that day, including one who did it in a room that later went on to be occupied by Princess Martha Louise.

The Princess dubbed herself a highly sensitive person, who is thought to have an increased or deeper central nervous system sensitivity to physical, emotional, or social stimuli. According to researchers, people who possess the personality trait have it from their birth and often have a complex inner life.

The Norwegian royal has often spoken about being affected by the trait, noting that she realised it only in her adulthood and used to feel strange about it when she was a child. She said that the people in Norway treated her differently as a weird kid in her younger years, which led her to withdraw from socialisation.

The mother-of-three has recently released a book about spirituality and psychology, that she has co-written with her friend Elisabeth Nordeng. The book, titled "Born Sensitive" after her highly-sensitive trait, tells the "very personal story of life" of people like her for whom it can be a "strength" as well.