Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is considered one of the most fashionable royals. So it didn't come as a surprise when Princess Mary of Denmark took inspiration from the British royal during her most recent trip to Indonesia.

On the third and the last day of her royal tour to the country, Crown Princess Mary paid a visit to Princess Mangkubumi, heiress presumptive to the Yogyakarta throne, at Yogyakarta Palace in Java. The dress that she wore for the visit reminded us of a similar dress that the Duchess of Cambridge has sported on multiple occasions.

The Danish royal stepped out in an exquisite blue floral print dress, featuring a Peter Pan collar and billowy sleeves, strikingly similar to a navy pleated polka-dot midi dress previously worn by Kate. The 525 pounds geo floral shirt dress named 'Shalini' was from Beulah London, a British brand that Kate has worn on numerous occasions. The fashion label was established by Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan in 2010 and provides employment opportunities to vulnerable women through its Trust, reports Hello!

The 47-year-old took another leaf from Kate's stylebook as the royal also sported a pair of nude court shoes, a style that has been associated with the royal mother-of-three. The mother-of-four accessorised her look with a pair of hooped earrings.

Kate Middleton's dress that had resemblance with Princess Mary's royal frock was an Alessandra Rich dress that the 37-year-old most recently sported on a visit to Bletchley Park in May. Prince William's wife wore it for portraits to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday in November 2018.

Crown Prince Frederik's wife has completed her three-day visit to Indonesia, where she also participated in a celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Indonesia. Sexual and reproductive health and rights in the country were the prime focus of her visit.

After the Crown Princess returned to Denmark following her Indonesia visit, she sported another accessory that was brought back into fashion by Kate. During her visit to a regional hospital in the country, Mary who was dressed in a classy blouse and grey midi A-line skirt, wore a headband over her hair styled in loose waves.

Headbands are now considered Kate's go-to hair accessory. Just last month, the royal sported an affordable and gorgeous glittering headband from High Street brand Zara when she attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.