Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, daughter of Princess Benedikte of Denmark and Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and niece of Queen Margrethe of Denmark and King Constantine II of Greece, has not ruled out a comeback to equestrianism.

The Danish-German princess, who is serving as the national coach for the Danish horse riders during the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo, has herself had a long career in equestrianism. In an interview with the Danish press immediately after the dressage competitions at the Olympics, the royal discussed the possibility of a return to the sport, saying, "If I have to be completely honest, yes."

"Who knows what will be in my barn in a few years, or if it is already there? I cannot really say that yet. It is something very special," Nathalie told Danish newspaper "BT."

The 46-year-old explained that she is hopeful for a comeback as age is not a huge factor in equestrianism. She said, "Our sport is one we can practice for a long time yet. It is not like tennis players or football players where you have a limited number of years you can perform the sport. We can keep going when we are 60-65. I do not know how old the oldest dressage rider is at the moment, whether she is 65-66 or something."

The royal, who won bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics and also participated in the 2012 Summer Olympics, continued that her priority is helping her country. She said, "The equestrian sport has given me a lot, and if I can contribute and just give back a little of what I got out of it, I think it is super cool."

Princess Nathalie began her equestrian career in 1994, when she was 19. She began training on the Swedish horse Flyinge with her trainer, Kyra Kyrklund, a former world champion in dressage. She gained a place in the 2000 Olympic team as a reserve rider, and has participated in several competitions since then. In January 2017, she was named head coach of the Danish national dressage team.

In addition to riding, Nathalie also breeds horses, as does her mother. She opened her own stud farm which is based in Bad Berleburg in autumn 2005.