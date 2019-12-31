Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has cancelled her holiday plans to be there for her friend Princess Martha Louise. Several Swedish media sources confirmed that the future queen will not be participating in Christmas and New Year's celebration as planned. Instead, she has chosen to be by the side of her friend and her children following the death of Louise's ex-husband, Ari Behn.

Citing several Swedish media sources, Royal Central reports that the Duchess of Västergötland had planned for private Christmas and New Year's celebrations. The plans stand cancelled in the wake of the death of Ari-Behn, who she knew closely. At the same time, the future queen shares a close bond with the Princess of Norway, who has been her friend since they were both young. They have reportedly been there for each through thick and thin and spent time together on a regular basis.

Each year, the crown princess, 42, goes to the Alps or Norwegian mountains for New Years. However, this year, things are different as she chooses to provide comfort and solace to her friend in challenging times, in Oslo.

Behn, who committed suicide on Christmas Day, will be buried on January 3, at 1 pm in Oslo Cathedral.

"It is with great sadness that we received the message of Ari Behn's death. We will remember Ari as the warm, cordial and spiritual man he was. It was a privilege to get to know Ari. Our thoughts go to his daughters and family," Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel said in a statement as quoted.

Behn, an author, a playwright, and a visual artist, was married for 14 years to Martha Louise and they have three daughters Maud, 16, Leah, 14, and Emma, 11.

Meanwhile, Behn's girlfriend has posted a heart-breaking tribute on her social media account.

"Now your heart has found peace, but it will always beat strongly in my body. Fortunately, you knew that — and also how much I loved you because I told you every day..." Ebba Rysst Heilman wrote on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of them. Heilman is an Oslo-based lawyer who started dating Behn in 2017.