It's been a year since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a couple of extravagant ceremonies in India.

The celeb-couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, and expressed their love for each other in adorable posts on social media.

The "Sucker" singer shared a throwback picture from their Christian wedding ceremony and wrote, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

One year ago today we said forever... well forever isnâ€™t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7UpmLmPTu8 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2019

The "Quantico" actress, on the other hand, shared a picture each from their Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies along with a red heart sticker. The 37-year-old also tweeted a video of them holding hands during the nuptials alongside the caption, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas â¤ï¸ðŸ’‹



And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. pic.twitter.com/UZgnYQZlVx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2019

The power couple tied the knot at a Christian ceremony on December 1 followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in Priyanka's home country India. The extravagant wedding also saw a series of lavishly-hosted Hindu wedding rituals including 'Sangeet' and 'Mehndi'.

The wedding was followed by several receptions, including one in Delhi that was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other high-profile guests. A reception was held in Mumbai as well for the actress's friends from Bollywood. The star-studded events were the talk of the town for months and the pictures from the ceremonies kept social media flooded for days.

Just a few days ahead of their first anniversary, the "Barfi" actress surprised her sleeping husband with an early anniversary gift- a German shepherd puppy who they named Gino and caught his reaction on camera, reports People.

Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino. I havenâ€™t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra â¤ï¸ ðŸ• pic.twitter.com/98ejOCdWcS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 26, 2019

The couple has already set up a personal Instagram account for Gino, just like they have one for Diana, Priyanka's rescue pup that she has since 2016. Sharing a picture of the "Jonas Brothers" band member cuddling Gino, the actress wrote, "Back with my boys.. welcome home @ginothegerman .. we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana @nickjonas."