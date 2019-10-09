Nick Jonas will be taking a seat on the judges' panel of the long-running NBC reality talent series "The Voice". The big news was revealed Tuesday, and Jonas Brothers fans are thrilled to see him coach talented singers.

So, who else is pleased about Nick Jonas' new stint as a judge on the NBC show? "Quantico" star and the singer's wife Priyanka Chopra is happy and proud of him. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the star reacted to the announcement that was first made during Jonas Brothers' appearance on Ellen DeGeneres show.

"I know he's super competitive and he likes to win. So, I'm just saying," she said. And she is certain, Jonas and country singer and veteran coach Blake Shelton will be sparring.

"Yeah, I think that's going to happen. You saw when they showed the video between him and Blake at Ellen. You saw that already, so I feel like that's going to happen for sure. but I'm a huge fan of The Voice. I was really excited when it happened for him," she responded when asked if he would be sparring with Shelton.

For promoting her upcoming film "Sky is Pink", she dropped by at NBC's "Today" and revealed that she already knew about the big news "way before anyone else." Expressing her excitement, she called her husband a "music prodigy" and a great addition to the cast.

Meanwhile, the couple will be celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary on December 1, and we know that Jonas is planning something for his wife.

According to the actress, he is the planner and when it comes to planning such things, "he is better at it." He is quite "particular", and she knows when he is at it, she just doesn't have to worry about it. All she has to do is "wear her outfits and arrive" just as she did during her wedding because all of it was taken care of by her husband and her mother while she was busy filming her upcoming movie.

In addition, the 37-year-old actress shed light on her plans to start a family. The couple reportedly wants to have kids, but when it is the right time.

"Sky is Pink" is scheduled to release on Friday, October 11.