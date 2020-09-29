The demand for next-generation gaming systems is at an all-time high amid the pandemic. In fact, the video game industry has confirmed an upsurge in demand which even led to shortages. Until now, most retailers find it difficult to restock their inventories as mass production of the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 are in full swing. To the surprise of many, it appears musician Travis Scott has somehow secured the console prior to its official launch in November.

The platform that appears to be drawing a lot of publicity is the one from Sony, which, after its preorder debacle a few weeks ago, promised to produce more. It is a common practice for manufacturers to ship out units to reviewers and influencers ahead of the release date for publicity. Microsoft has already distributed the Xbox One X to some journalists and has been receiving favourable feedback after extensive testing.

Given that Sony's marketing approach has been considerably slow compared to its rival, nobody expected to see PS5 units in circulation until later October. However, Scott shared a photo of the DualSense controller on an armrest in front of what appears to be a huge TV or projector screen. In his Instagram post, he wrote: "I will be playing until the sun is up." Other than that, there were no shots of the actual unit or the games that came with it, reports Push Square.

So far, the only other person that has been given the opportunity to feature the DualSense controller, was Geoff Keighley. In his video, he talked about how the controller felt in the hands and about the immersive experience offered by the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Sony seems reluctant to show anything related to the user interface, which it supposedly revamped for the PS5.

Meanwhile, Sony is reportedly providing PS5 consoles for Japanese YouTubers next month with other countries to follow soon thereafter. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, this might have been handled a little differently. The health crisis has forced gaming companies and developers to hold virtual presentations instead. Now that Scott has one, others should likely have it to build up the hype prior to its release on Nov. 12, 2020.